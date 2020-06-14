70 Charlton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets gym pool concierge doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry pool bike storage sauna

This unique Hudson Square two bedroom/two bathroom residence boasts 12' ceilings, custom closets, and luxurious finishes, all housed within 70 Charlton, Extell's full-service building designed by Beyer Blinder Belle with interiors by Workshop/APD.

12F's layout differs from the rest of the line with ceilings four feet higher than average and a massive master walk-in closet, built out by California Closets for optimal use of space.

Facing north, east and south, this apartment features oversized casement windows that allow lovely light all day long. The open kitchen is finished with white lacquer cabinets, Caeserstone countertops, glass backsplash, wine refrigerator, and a full Miele appliance suite.

The bathrooms feature custom vanities, walk-in showers, and Toto toilet. The master has a double vanity as well as a Zuma soaking tub. There is also a vented Miele washer and dryer in the unit.

70 Charlton is a full-service building with only 92 residences and a wide offering of amenities and services. In addition to 24-hour doorman and concierge, residents enjoy a fully outfitted fitness center featuring Technogym and Peloton, 60 ft indoor saltwater pool, steam room, locker rooms, and a residents' lounge and catering kitchen with glass accordion doors that open up the a landscaped courtyard and a half basketball court. 70 Charlton also has a package room, refrigerated storage, laundry room, bike storage, a children's playroom, and a live-in resident manager.

70 Charlton is a 22-story development encompassing only 92 residences within two building wings connected by an enclosed breezeway overlooking a lushly landscaped courtyard. Residents have access to a wide array of first-class lifestyle amenities, including a landscaped courtyard, outdoor sports court and fully-equipped private fitness center a spacious fitness room equipped with Technogym and Peloton equipment, 60-ft indoor salt-water swimming pool, steam room, men's and women's locker rooms, 24-hour doorman /concierge and live-in resident manager, residents' lounge with catering kitchen, package room with walk-in refrigerator for fresh food and flower deliveries, laundry room, bicycle storage and a children's playroom.