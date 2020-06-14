70 Charlton Street

All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-F · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
sauna
This unique Hudson Square two bedroom/two bathroom residence boasts 12' ceilings, custom closets, and luxurious finishes, all housed within 70 Charlton, Extell's full-service building designed by Beyer Blinder Belle with interiors by Workshop/APD.
12F's layout differs from the rest of the line with ceilings four feet higher than average and a massive master walk-in closet, built out by California Closets for optimal use of space.
Facing north, east and south, this apartment features oversized casement windows that allow lovely light all day long. The open kitchen is finished with white lacquer cabinets, Caeserstone countertops, glass backsplash, wine refrigerator, and a full Miele appliance suite.
The bathrooms feature custom vanities, walk-in showers, and Toto toilet. The master has a double vanity as well as a Zuma soaking tub. There is also a vented Miele washer and dryer in the unit.
70 Charlton is a full-service building with only 92 residences and a wide offering of amenities and services. In addition to 24-hour doorman and concierge, residents enjoy a fully outfitted fitness center featuring Technogym and Peloton, 60 ft indoor saltwater pool, steam room, locker rooms, and a residents' lounge and catering kitchen with glass accordion doors that open up the a landscaped courtyard and a half basketball court. 70 Charlton also has a package room, refrigerated storage, laundry room, bike storage, a children's playroom, and a live-in resident manager.
70 Charlton is a 22-story development encompassing only 92 residences within two building wings connected by an enclosed breezeway overlooking a lushly landscaped courtyard. Residents have access to a wide array of first-class lifestyle amenities, including a landscaped courtyard, outdoor sports court and fully-equipped private fitness center a spacious fitness room equipped with Technogym and Peloton equipment, 60-ft indoor salt-water swimming pool, steam room, men's and women's locker rooms, 24-hour doorman /concierge and live-in resident manager, residents' lounge with catering kitchen, package room with walk-in refrigerator for fresh food and flower deliveries, laundry room, bicycle storage and a children's playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Charlton Street have any available units?
70 Charlton Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Charlton Street have?
Some of 70 Charlton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Charlton Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Charlton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Charlton Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Charlton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 Charlton Street offer parking?
No, 70 Charlton Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Charlton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Charlton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Charlton Street have a pool?
Yes, 70 Charlton Street has a pool.
Does 70 Charlton Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Charlton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Charlton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Charlton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
