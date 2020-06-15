7 West 87th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

AMAZING DEAL! OFF CENTRAL PARK WEST! LARGE One bedroom with a PRIVATE BALCONY! ELEVATOR building. LAUNDRY facilities! BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS! You can fit a QUEEN sized bed in the bedroom, GORGEOUS kitchen with stainless steel appliances which also includes a DISHWASHER! GREAT amount of closet space, Very close to the subway! Please e-mail or call or text to schedule a viewing. Gross rent is $3,125. Apartment is advertised based on a gross rent of $3,125 with 1 month free rent - net effective rent is $2,885