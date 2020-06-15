All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

7 West 87th Street

7 West 87th Street · (212) 937-5046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
AMAZING DEAL! OFF CENTRAL PARK WEST! LARGE One bedroom with a PRIVATE BALCONY! ELEVATOR building. LAUNDRY facilities! BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS! You can fit a QUEEN sized bed in the bedroom, GORGEOUS kitchen with stainless steel appliances which also includes a DISHWASHER! GREAT amount of closet space, Very close to the subway! Please e-mail or call or text to schedule a viewing. Gross rent is $3,125. Apartment is advertised based on a gross rent of $3,125 with 1 month free rent - net effective rent is $2,885

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West 87th Street have any available units?
7 West 87th Street has a unit available for $2,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 West 87th Street have?
Some of 7 West 87th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 West 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 West 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 7 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 7 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 7 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 West 87th Street has units with dishwashers.
