7 East 74th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

This is a stunning floor through HUGE 2 bedroom apartment in a beautiful landmark pre-war townhouse on one of the most picturesque Upper East Side blocks, two doors down from Central Park. This wonderful south facing home boasts a very spacious living room, a gigantic master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom and an office. Enjoy beautiful 74th St and being so close to Central Park. The apartment has high ceilings, beautiful vintage hardwood floors, a large full newly renovated kitchen and is on the third floor of this elevator townhouse.

NO PETS PLEASE.

CALL TO SEE THIS NOW!