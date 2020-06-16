All apartments in New York
Location

7 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a stunning floor through HUGE 2 bedroom apartment in a beautiful landmark pre-war townhouse on one of the most picturesque Upper East Side blocks, two doors down from Central Park. This wonderful south facing home boasts a very spacious living room, a gigantic master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom and an office. Enjoy beautiful 74th St and being so close to Central Park. The apartment has high ceilings, beautiful vintage hardwood floors, a large full newly renovated kitchen and is on the third floor of this elevator townhouse.
NO PETS PLEASE.
CALL TO SEE THIS NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 East 74th Street have any available units?
7 East 74th Street has a unit available for $6,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 7 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 7 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 7 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 7 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 East 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 East 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
