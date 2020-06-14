All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

689 West 204th street 1B

689 West 204th Street · (347) 994-0841
Location

689 West 204th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Large renovated 1BR Inwood Upper Manhattan - Property Id: 86268

LISTING ID: BLA - 66352

THE APARTMENT:
Gorgeous Large 1Bedroom Apartment in elevator building with very hi ceilings, brand new hardwood floors. Dishwasher and microwave included, seconds away parks, with on premises laundry.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (some buildings), Near Restaurants, Shopping, houses of worship, Banks & Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet buildings & Neighborhood. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
ABOUT ME:
With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.

CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet
TEL#: 718-208-6746
E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86268
Property Id 86268

(RLNE5573779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

