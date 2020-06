Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled

LOCATION: 172nd Street between Broadway and Fort Washington

Subway Access: A Express @ 168th Street (Columbia Presbyterian Stop)



This AMAZING AND SPACIOUS two-bedroom apartment is in a traditional walk-up building. This is only on the 2nd floor which is great! The kitchen and bathroom are newly renovated with white shaker cabinetry and full-sized stainless steel appliances with white quartz breakfast bar. This apartment features Large KING AND QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS.



APT FEATURES:



ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS

WHITE SHAKER CABINETS

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

OPEN BUT SEPARATE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR

NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOM

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED

RENT STABILIZED UNIT

PET FRIENDLY