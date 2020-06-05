All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

637 Saint Nicholas Avenue 3c

637 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (347) 994-0841
Location

637 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 3c · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated Studio Apartment 141st street - Property Id: 86229

APARTMENT:
Newly Renovated studio. Gleaming hardwood floors, Large Rooms, Lots of closets, Updated Bathrooms and New kitchen appliances

NEIGHBORHOOD:
Near Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (ask agent), Near Restaurants & Shopping, Near houses of worship, Near banks, Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet building.
BROKER:
25 years experience, Access to all Manhattan listings, a good listener and even better closer.
LEASE TERM:
One year lease with option to renew
CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet Tel# 718-208-6746
E-mail: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86229
Property Id 86229

(RLNE5574328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

