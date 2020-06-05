637 Saint Nicholas Avenue 3c

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated Studio Apartment 141st street - Property Id: 86229



APARTMENT:

Newly Renovated studio. Gleaming hardwood floors, Large Rooms, Lots of closets, Updated Bathrooms and New kitchen appliances



NEIGHBORHOOD:

Near Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (ask agent), Near Restaurants & Shopping, Near houses of worship, Near banks, Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet building.

BROKER:

25 years experience, Access to all Manhattan listings, a good listener and even better closer.

LEASE TERM:

One year lease with option to renew

CONTACT ME:

Roberto Guilbet Tel# 718-208-6746

E-mail: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86229

Property Id 86229



(RLNE5574328)