Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

637 E 6

637 East 6th Street · (347) 227-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

637 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEEHuge gorgeous 3BR apartment in the heart of Alphabet City! The apartment has XL living room that can fit an assortment of furniture, three large rooms, SOARING high ceilings, great natural light, plenty of closet space, marble bath and granite kitchen and wonderful exposed brick! Located in a great well-maintained building with an on-site super!Just steps from famous Tompkins Square Park!this below market deal will not last!!!Call, text, email Omer for your private viewing!347.227.5167Omer@AlphaNYC.com alpha280065

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 E 6 have any available units?
637 E 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 637 E 6 currently offering any rent specials?
637 E 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 E 6 pet-friendly?
No, 637 E 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 637 E 6 offer parking?
No, 637 E 6 does not offer parking.
Does 637 E 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 E 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 E 6 have a pool?
No, 637 E 6 does not have a pool.
Does 637 E 6 have accessible units?
No, 637 E 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 637 E 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 E 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 E 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 E 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 637 E 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

