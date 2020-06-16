Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEEHuge gorgeous 3BR apartment in the heart of Alphabet City! The apartment has XL living room that can fit an assortment of furniture, three large rooms, SOARING high ceilings, great natural light, plenty of closet space, marble bath and granite kitchen and wonderful exposed brick! Located in a great well-maintained building with an on-site super!Just steps from famous Tompkins Square Park!this below market deal will not last!!!Call, text, email Omer for your private viewing!347.227.5167Omer@AlphaNYC.com alpha280065