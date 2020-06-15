620 West 143rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage new construction valet service

Brand new construction building located on the quiet tree-lined street of West 143rd, just off Riverside Drive, is an apartment like no other on the block. Apartment is South facing with city view. Large open living space, Kitchen is beautiful, with brand new cabinets, and granite counter top. The bathroom has gorgeous white marble throughout!This Gorgeous Full Service Luxury Building Features: Doorman; Elevator; Gym; Garage & Bike Room; 2 Roof Terraces; Red Oak Hardwood Floors in each room & Imported Italian Porcelain Tiled Kitchen & Bathrooms. Washer Dryer in the apartment. Granite Kitchens; Stainless Steel Appliances; Dishwasher. Temperature Controlled A/C Unit in EACH room. Parking Garage in Building with Connect By Hertz Cars (hourly car rental). Steps away to Riverside & Riverbank Parks; Easy access to Westside Highway.Hamilton heights is prime place in Harlem to live. You are centrally located to many restaurants, bars, major banks, Riverbank State Park, gyms, and easy access to mass transit. LSA20240