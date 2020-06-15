All apartments in New York
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

620 West 143rd Street

620 West 143rd Street · (646) 496-6562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 West 143rd Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
new construction
valet service
Brand new construction building located on the quiet tree-lined street of West 143rd, just off Riverside Drive, is an apartment like no other on the block. Apartment is South facing with city view. Large open living space, Kitchen is beautiful, with brand new cabinets, and granite counter top. The bathroom has gorgeous white marble throughout!This Gorgeous Full Service Luxury Building Features: Doorman; Elevator; Gym; Garage & Bike Room; 2 Roof Terraces; Red Oak Hardwood Floors in each room & Imported Italian Porcelain Tiled Kitchen & Bathrooms. Washer Dryer in the apartment. Granite Kitchens; Stainless Steel Appliances; Dishwasher. Temperature Controlled A/C Unit in EACH room. Parking Garage in Building with Connect By Hertz Cars (hourly car rental). Steps away to Riverside & Riverbank Parks; Easy access to Westside Highway.Hamilton heights is prime place in Harlem to live. You are centrally located to many restaurants, bars, major banks, Riverbank State Park, gyms, and easy access to mass transit. LSA20240

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 West 143rd Street have any available units?
620 West 143rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 West 143rd Street have?
Some of 620 West 143rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 West 143rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 West 143rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 West 143rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 West 143rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 620 West 143rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 West 143rd Street does offer parking.
Does 620 West 143rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 West 143rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 West 143rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 620 West 143rd Street has a pool.
Does 620 West 143rd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 620 West 143rd Street has accessible units.
Does 620 West 143rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 West 143rd Street has units with dishwashers.
