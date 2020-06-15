All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

62 Beach Street

62 Beach Street · (917) 476-3598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 Beach Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
Virtual showings only right now. Summer Rental Only. Short term beautifully furnished Tribeca Loft Apartment. If you need a great place! Beautiful 2 BR loft style Tribeca apartment in the Fischer Mills building. One of Tribeca's most beautiful and well located full service doorman condominiums. Situated between Hudson and Greenwich Streets on cobblestone Beach Street, this is an authentic prewar loft building which has retained most of its original details. Apartment Features : Balcony, Gas, West, East, Prewar Detail, Exposed Brick, Oversized Windows, Renovated Bathrooms, Storage Space, Great Closet Space, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Security System, WheelChair Accessible Building Features, Roof Deck. Owner/Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Beach Street have any available units?
62 Beach Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Beach Street have?
Some of 62 Beach Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 Beach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Beach Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 Beach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 Beach Street offer parking?
No, 62 Beach Street does not offer parking.
Does 62 Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Beach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Beach Street have a pool?
No, 62 Beach Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 Beach Street have accessible units?
Yes, 62 Beach Street has accessible units.
Does 62 Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Beach Street has units with dishwashers.
