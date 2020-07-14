608 West 148th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar pool media room tennis court

Renovated 3Bed/2Bath with Washer/Dryer!The apartment features hardwood floors, video intercom system, ventless BOSCH washer/dryer. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, granite countertops. Each bedroom can fit a queen sized bed with additional furniture.Right between Riverside Drive and Broadway, this apartment has plenty of nearby attractions! To the left and three blocks down there is Riverbank State Park. The park has 28 acres of indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, football field, cultural theater, restaurant and more. To the right, you are a half a block away from Broadway which has high rated restaurants, bars, and coffee shops such as Harlem Public, The Handpulled Noodle, The Chipped Cup and more!Nearby trains include the 1, A, C, B, D.