Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:46 PM

608 West 148th Street

608 West 148th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

608 West 148th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
media room
tennis court
Renovated 3Bed/2Bath with Washer/Dryer!The apartment features hardwood floors, video intercom system, ventless BOSCH washer/dryer. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, granite countertops. Each bedroom can fit a queen sized bed with additional furniture.Right between Riverside Drive and Broadway, this apartment has plenty of nearby attractions! To the left and three blocks down there is Riverbank State Park. The park has 28 acres of indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, football field, cultural theater, restaurant and more. To the right, you are a half a block away from Broadway which has high rated restaurants, bars, and coffee shops such as Harlem Public, The Handpulled Noodle, The Chipped Cup and more!Nearby trains include the 1, A, C, B, D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 West 148th Street have any available units?
608 West 148th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 West 148th Street have?
Some of 608 West 148th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 West 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 West 148th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 West 148th Street pet-friendly?
No, 608 West 148th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 608 West 148th Street offer parking?
No, 608 West 148th Street does not offer parking.
Does 608 West 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 West 148th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 West 148th Street have a pool?
Yes, 608 West 148th Street has a pool.
Does 608 West 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 608 West 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 West 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 West 148th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
