Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

606 West 191st Street

606 West 191st Street · (212) 381-2339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 West 191st Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
basketball court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
This cozy two bedroom has newly renovated floors and fresh paint throughout the apartment. The kitchen features a ton of cabinets for storage of food and other kitchen appliances. The bedrooms have built-in closets for additional storage. The living room space has plenty of wall and floor space of a large couch and entertainment system. The apartment is located in a walk-up building just around the corner from the 1 local train on Saint Nicholas Avenue. There are also a ton of eateries, grocery stores and shops located on Saint Nicholas Ave. The M3 bus is also located around the corner. Giving tenants different options of getting around town. High Bridge Park is located just a few avenues East of the apartment. It features hiking trails, a dog park, basketball courts, and a very large children's play area/park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 West 191st Street have any available units?
606 West 191st Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 West 191st Street have?
Some of 606 West 191st Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 West 191st Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 West 191st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 West 191st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 West 191st Street is pet friendly.
Does 606 West 191st Street offer parking?
No, 606 West 191st Street does not offer parking.
Does 606 West 191st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 West 191st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 West 191st Street have a pool?
No, 606 West 191st Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 West 191st Street have accessible units?
No, 606 West 191st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 West 191st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 West 191st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
