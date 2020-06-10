606 West 191st Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated dog park basketball court extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park

This cozy two bedroom has newly renovated floors and fresh paint throughout the apartment. The kitchen features a ton of cabinets for storage of food and other kitchen appliances. The bedrooms have built-in closets for additional storage. The living room space has plenty of wall and floor space of a large couch and entertainment system. The apartment is located in a walk-up building just around the corner from the 1 local train on Saint Nicholas Avenue. There are also a ton of eateries, grocery stores and shops located on Saint Nicholas Ave. The M3 bus is also located around the corner. Giving tenants different options of getting around town. High Bridge Park is located just a few avenues East of the apartment. It features hiking trails, a dog park, basketball courts, and a very large children's play area/park.