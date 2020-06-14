All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
60 West 76th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

60 West 76th Street

60 West 76th Street · (212) 588-5653
Location

60 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Brand new renovation, be the first to call this true one bedroom home. Complete renovation that has maintained the classic prewar details, from the strip hardwood floors to the entry foyer, and base-molding. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and stone counters and opens up to the spacious main living room. There is a dishwasher, gas-range, microwave and full-size refrigerator. The bedroom is large and will comfortably accommodate a queen-size bed with furniture. Excellent closet space, with one in the bedroom, a hall coat closet and a linen closet. The bathroom has undergone a complete renovation finished in white subway tile and a windowed shower.

60 West 76th Street is a turn-of-century prewar elevator building that still retains many of its original details. There is an on-site superintendent, elevator and laundry room. Pet friendly (some restrictions apply & $40 per month fee).

Prime location with Central Park located at the end of the block, the Museum of Natural History around the corner and many wonderful restaurants along Columbus and Amsterdam. Convenient to the B/C at 79th St. & CPW as well as the 1/2/3 at West 72nd Street.

This building now offers DEPOSIT-FREE leases using OBLIGO billing authorization technology (for qualified tenants).

U.S Guarantors & Insurent Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 West 76th Street have any available units?
60 West 76th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 West 76th Street have?
Some of 60 West 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 West 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 West 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 60 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 60 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 West 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 60 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 West 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
