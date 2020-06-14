Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Brand new renovation, be the first to call this true one bedroom home. Complete renovation that has maintained the classic prewar details, from the strip hardwood floors to the entry foyer, and base-molding. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and stone counters and opens up to the spacious main living room. There is a dishwasher, gas-range, microwave and full-size refrigerator. The bedroom is large and will comfortably accommodate a queen-size bed with furniture. Excellent closet space, with one in the bedroom, a hall coat closet and a linen closet. The bathroom has undergone a complete renovation finished in white subway tile and a windowed shower.



60 West 76th Street is a turn-of-century prewar elevator building that still retains many of its original details. There is an on-site superintendent, elevator and laundry room. Pet friendly (some restrictions apply & $40 per month fee).



Prime location with Central Park located at the end of the block, the Museum of Natural History around the corner and many wonderful restaurants along Columbus and Amsterdam. Convenient to the B/C at 79th St. & CPW as well as the 1/2/3 at West 72nd Street.



This building now offers DEPOSIT-FREE leases using OBLIGO billing authorization technology (for qualified tenants).



U.S Guarantors & Insurent Accepted