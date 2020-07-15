All apartments in New York
Find more places like 60 AVE. B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
60 AVE. B
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

60 AVE. B

60 Avenue B · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

60 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!This is a great, bright 4 room duplex apartment with a private yard. Newly renovated apartment features a washer & dryer, 1.5 marble bathrooms, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and wine cooler. Unit is accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for April 1 occupancy. Great East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a short walk to the F train and close to the M9, M21, and M14 1st Avenue SelectBus Service.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 AVE. B have any available units?
60 AVE. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 AVE. B have?
Some of 60 AVE. B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 AVE. B currently offering any rent specials?
60 AVE. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 AVE. B pet-friendly?
No, 60 AVE. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 AVE. B offer parking?
No, 60 AVE. B does not offer parking.
Does 60 AVE. B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 AVE. B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 AVE. B have a pool?
No, 60 AVE. B does not have a pool.
Does 60 AVE. B have accessible units?
No, 60 AVE. B does not have accessible units.
Does 60 AVE. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 AVE. B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 60 AVE. B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity