Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!This is a great, bright 4 room duplex apartment with a private yard. Newly renovated apartment features a washer & dryer, 1.5 marble bathrooms, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and wine cooler. Unit is accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for April 1 occupancy. Great East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a short walk to the F train and close to the M9, M21, and M14 1st Avenue SelectBus Service.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!