VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Enjoy living in this Charming 2 bedroom Duplex located in a beautiful upgraded building



Pictures are of the actual apartment!



Unit features:

* Gorgeous exposed redbrick in the living room and bedroom

* Large Queen-sized bedrooms with closets

* Beautiful New kitchen with SS appliances

* Dishwasher

* Open living room

* Great Layout for dining area

* Washer Dryer IN UNIT!

* Tons of natural light throughout

* Pets are welcome on case-by-case basis

* NO BROKER FEE!



About the Neighborhood

* Down the block from the famed Maison Harlem, and several grocery stores

* Near St. Nicholas Park

* Just Minutes from the 125th St Station (A/C and B/D) in addition to multiple bus lines



