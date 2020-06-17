Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities media room

592 Ninth Avenue #2B

NO FEE!



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE



ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Spacious One Bedroom This East-Facing Apartment features Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick, Full-Sized Fridge, Large Windows, Great closet space.



ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Close to incredible Restaurants, in the Heart of the Theater District, Close To ALL Trains: A, C, E, N, Q, R, 1, 2, 3, S even the D and B are close by! Welcome to Beautiful Living In Midtown West!



*Rent listed is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease.