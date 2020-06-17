All apartments in New York
592 Ninth Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

592 Ninth Avenue

592 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

592 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
592 Ninth Avenue #2B
NO FEE!

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE

ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Spacious One Bedroom This East-Facing Apartment features Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick, Full-Sized Fridge, Large Windows, Great closet space.

ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Close to incredible Restaurants, in the Heart of the Theater District, Close To ALL Trains: A, C, E, N, Q, R, 1, 2, 3, S even the D and B are close by! Welcome to Beautiful Living In Midtown West!

*Rent listed is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
592 Ninth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 592 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
592 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 592 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 592 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 592 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 592 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 592 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 592 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 592 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 592 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 592 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 592 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 592 Ninth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 592 Ninth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
