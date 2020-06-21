All apartments in New York
59 West 88th Street

59 West 88th Street · (212) 760-2690 ext. 187
Location

59 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Amenities

No Need To Socially Distance In Your Private Backyard!Garden Duplex l UWS Brownstone | Central ParkAPARTMENT FEATURES:Furnishings Included (optional)Flexible Lease Term (6-12 months)Spacious Living RoomPrivate Garden (approx. 480sf)Recently Renovated Open KitchenCaesarstone CountertopsStainless Steel Appliances Bosch Dishwasher, Leibherr Fridge, GE Gas RangeMaster Bedroom Overlooking GardenLower Level, Windowed Bonus Room / OfficeStorage AreaIn-Unit Washer/DryerBUILDING FEATURES:Quintessential UWS BrownstoneCentral Park Half A Block AwayElevatorPet FriendlyBike StorageConveniently Located Near B/C & 1 SubwaysSteps to Some of NYCs Finest Shops, Restaurants & More!59 West 88th Street is a landmarked brownstone part of the Park West Community Cooperative, a four building co-op situated on a charming, tree-lined street, half a block from Central Park.Note: Feature Photo & Garden Photo Are Virtually Staged livingny112917

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 West 88th Street have any available units?
59 West 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 West 88th Street have?
Some of 59 West 88th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 West 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 59 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 59 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 West 88th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 59 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 59 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 West 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
