Amenities
No Need To Socially Distance In Your Private Backyard!Garden Duplex l UWS Brownstone | Central ParkAPARTMENT FEATURES:Furnishings Included (optional)Flexible Lease Term (6-12 months)Spacious Living RoomPrivate Garden (approx. 480sf)Recently Renovated Open KitchenCaesarstone CountertopsStainless Steel Appliances Bosch Dishwasher, Leibherr Fridge, GE Gas RangeMaster Bedroom Overlooking GardenLower Level, Windowed Bonus Room / OfficeStorage AreaIn-Unit Washer/DryerBUILDING FEATURES:Quintessential UWS BrownstoneCentral Park Half A Block AwayElevatorPet FriendlyBike StorageConveniently Located Near B/C & 1 SubwaysSteps to Some of NYCs Finest Shops, Restaurants & More!59 West 88th Street is a landmarked brownstone part of the Park West Community Cooperative, a four building co-op situated on a charming, tree-lined street, half a block from Central Park.Note: Feature Photo & Garden Photo Are Virtually Staged livingny112917