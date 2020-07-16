59 Grand Street

Amenities

Maximum 2 shares for this unit and no conversions are allowed. Live/work ok!

Absolutely gorgeous LOFT layout, 1500sf (appx.) in prime SOHO location, Situated right off West Broadway and Grand St. (around the corner from SOHO Grand Hotel), this floor-through unit is exactly what your friends would expect from you when they come for a visit. Immaculate condition featuring new renovations throughout; hardwood floor, separate kitchen fully equipped, bathroom with marble countertops and shower stall, great light, wood-burning fireplace, pendant lights, and 12' ceilings. WASHER/DRYER in the loft(!). Sorry, no pets. Available June 1, 2018. Maximum 2 shares for this unit and no conversions are allowed. Live/work ok!