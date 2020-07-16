All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

59 Grand Street

59 Grand Street · (917) 517-6410
Location

59 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Maximum 2 shares for this unit and no conversions are allowed. Live/work ok!
Absolutely gorgeous LOFT layout, 1500sf (appx.) in prime SOHO location, Situated right off West Broadway and Grand St. (around the corner from SOHO Grand Hotel), this floor-through unit is exactly what your friends would expect from you when they come for a visit. Immaculate condition featuring new renovations throughout; hardwood floor, separate kitchen fully equipped, bathroom with marble countertops and shower stall, great light, wood-burning fireplace, pendant lights, and 12' ceilings. WASHER/DRYER in the loft(!). Sorry, no pets.,Available June 1, 2018. Maximum 2 shares for this unit and no conversions are allowed. Live/work ok! Absolutely gorgeous LOFT layout, 1500sf (appx.) in prime SOHO location, Situated right off West Broadway and Grand St. (around the corner from SOHO Grand Hotel), this floor through unit is exactly what your friends would expect from you when they come for a visit. Immaculate condition featuring new renovations throughout; hardwood floor, separate kitchen fully equipped, bathroom with marble countertops and shower stall, great light, wood burning fireplace, pendant lights and 12' ceilings. WASHER/DRYER in the loft(!). Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Grand Street have any available units?
59 Grand Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Grand Street have?
Some of 59 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 59 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 59 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 59 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
