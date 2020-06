Amenities

hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

Top floor Brownstone one bed with skylight



hasnt been available in over 10 years;



3 flight walk up to a charming and VERY bright one bed



Hardwood floors and exposed brick walls;

separate kitchen with great cabinet space and under counter fridge and freezer



bedroom will accommodate full or queen bed



virtual tour only



No pets allowed



AVAIL ON OR ABOUT 6/1