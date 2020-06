Amenities

Newly Renovated Small 3 bedroom apartment- located on the 3rd floor - walk up.- Good Closet space,- New hardwood floors throughout- 3 full size bedrooms- Open Plan Kitchen living space - Small living space- New kitchen - Part of the Living space- All new cabinets- Brand new stainless steel appliances including built in microwave- Dishwasher- Ceramic top stainless steel stove- All new tiled bathroom with new hardware.This Washington Hts West building is conveniently located near parks, A/1 trains.All common areas and facade are being updated.Laundry facility near by.Shopping and restaurant all near by.Dedicated super on premises.Pets welcome - Dogs up to 40lb..It would make a great share for those who are looking for equal size bedrooms.Guarantor would be accepted according to NYC standards.Insurent acceptedNet rent advertised.Gross rent (and security) $2850Net Effective rent (1 free month over 12 month lease) $2612.50- Tenant can pay the net rent over the year- Longer lease (24 Month) may be requested with similar incentives..