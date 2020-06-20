All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

56 West 82nd Street

56 West 82nd Street · (646) 430-5585
Location

56 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE! West 82nd just off Central Park Renovated 2 Bedroom situated only 2 flights up in an immaculate Prewar Building!Spacious and Sunny South-Facing true 2 bedroom with a Huge living room. Dining area with overhead Chandelier. Master bedroom with a Walk-In closet fits a King Size bed with room to spare and has its own separate office alcove. The smaller second bedroom is great for an office/den/guest or baby's room and has built-ins + a closet and overhead storage. Large separate kitchen with full size white appliances including a Dishwasher, Microwave & a Wine Fridge. Kitchen has Granite counters and plenty of cabinetsApartment Features include: High Ceilings, Custom Track Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Large picture windows, an Exposed Brick Wall in the Living Room, Air Conditioning, French Doors, a ceilings fan, 3 large closets + storage space56 West 82nd Street is a beautiful Prewar Co-op building with a laundry roomCoop approval required but there's no board interviewPets allowed upon approval but no large or aggressive breed dogs allowedA stone's throw from the B/C subway entrance at 81st and Central Park as well as the crosstown bus at 81st StreetGreat shopping and restaurants along Columbus & Amsterdam Avenues, Zabar's at 79th and Broadway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 West 82nd Street have any available units?
56 West 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 56 West 82nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 West 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 West 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 56 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 56 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 West 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 56 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 56 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 West 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
