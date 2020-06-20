56 West 82nd Street

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! West 82nd just off Central Park Renovated 2 Bedroom situated only 2 flights up in an immaculate Prewar Building!Spacious and Sunny South-Facing true 2 bedroom with a Huge living room. Dining area with overhead Chandelier. Master bedroom with a Walk-In closet fits a King Size bed with room to spare and has its own separate office alcove. The smaller second bedroom is great for an office/den/guest or baby's room and has built-ins + a closet and overhead storage. Large separate kitchen with full size white appliances including a Dishwasher, Microwave & a Wine Fridge. Kitchen has Granite counters and plenty of cabinetsApartment Features include: High Ceilings, Custom Track Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Large picture windows, an Exposed Brick Wall in the Living Room, Air Conditioning, French Doors, a ceilings fan, 3 large closets + storage space56 West 82nd Street is a beautiful Prewar Co-op building with a laundry roomCoop approval required but there's no board interviewPets allowed upon approval but no large or aggressive breed dogs allowedA stone's throw from the B/C subway entrance at 81st and Central Park as well as the crosstown bus at 81st StreetGreat shopping and restaurants along Columbus & Amsterdam Avenues, Zabar's at 79th and Broadway