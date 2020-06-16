550 Tenth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible

Welcome home to this corner high floor 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence. With both north and east exposures from the 51st floor, this apartment has unparalleled Hudson River views all the way to the George Washington Bridge. The sunsets are enhanced by floor to ceiling ceilings. This is the New Yorker experience, elevated. The large brand new open kitchen is outfitted with Miele and Viking appliances and also has a breakfast bar. The split bedroom layout affords privacy and amazing storage space, including two coat closets and a massive walk-in closet in the master bedroom suite. The second bath is also en-suite, and the third guest bath is located in the hallway. This residence also features an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as central air.