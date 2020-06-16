All apartments in New York
550 Tenth Avenue

550 10th Avenue · (917) 286-7372
Location

550 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Welcome home to this corner high floor 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence. With both north and east exposures from the 51st floor, this apartment has unparalleled Hudson River views all the way to the George Washington Bridge. The sunsets are enhanced by floor to ceiling ceilings. This is the New Yorker experience, elevated. The large brand new open kitchen is outfitted with Miele and Viking appliances and also has a breakfast bar. The split bedroom layout affords privacy and amazing storage space, including two coat closets and a massive walk-in closet in the master bedroom suite. The second bath is also en-suite, and the third guest bath is located in the hallway. This residence also features an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Tenth Avenue have any available units?
550 Tenth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Tenth Avenue have?
Some of 550 Tenth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Tenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
550 Tenth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Tenth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 550 Tenth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 550 Tenth Avenue offer parking?
No, 550 Tenth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 550 Tenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Tenth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Tenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 550 Tenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 550 Tenth Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 550 Tenth Avenue has accessible units.
Does 550 Tenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Tenth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
