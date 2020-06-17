All apartments in New York
55 west 55th st
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

55 west 55th st

55 West 55th Street · (706) 206-5889
Location

55 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
NO FEE and AMAZINGLY HUGE!
This incredible 2 bedroom/1.5 bath wonder is 993 square feet! Massive living room could easily sport a few sectional sofas! The kitchen is fully outfitted with stainless steel full sized appliances, including dishwasher!
The bedrooms have amazing views, just check out those photos of them! Closets and space abound with king rooms and more!
Enjoy the lovely marble lobby, elevator and laundry room in the basement! The location is SUPERB! A mere stone's throw from Central Park, billionaire's row and dead center in the middle of all the action!
Pet friendly
Live-in super
Fios enabled!
Schedule a Showing Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 west 55th st have any available units?
55 west 55th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 west 55th st have?
Some of 55 west 55th st's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 west 55th st currently offering any rent specials?
55 west 55th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 west 55th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 west 55th st is pet friendly.
Does 55 west 55th st offer parking?
No, 55 west 55th st does not offer parking.
Does 55 west 55th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 west 55th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 west 55th st have a pool?
No, 55 west 55th st does not have a pool.
Does 55 west 55th st have accessible units?
No, 55 west 55th st does not have accessible units.
Does 55 west 55th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 west 55th st has units with dishwashers.
