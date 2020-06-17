55 west 55th st

Amenities
NO FEE and AMAZINGLY HUGE!
This incredible 2 bedroom/1.5 bath wonder is 993 square feet! Massive living room could easily sport a few sectional sofas! The kitchen is fully outfitted with stainless steel full sized appliances, including dishwasher!
The bedrooms have amazing views, just check out those photos of them! Closets and space abound with king rooms and more!
Enjoy the lovely marble lobby, elevator and laundry room in the basement! The location is SUPERB! A mere stone's throw from Central Park, billionaire's row and dead center in the middle of all the action!
Pet friendly
Live-in super
Fios enabled!
