55 MORTON ST.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:18 PM

55 MORTON ST.

55 Morton Street · (917) 239-6697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
BRIGHT TOP FLOOR STUDIO WITH ELEVATOREasy rental application / Guarantors welcomeWelcome home! On the top floor, this beautiful, bright, and serene studio features 9-foot-9 ceilings, oversized 6-foot windows, a decorative fireplace, a windowed kitchenette, a windowed bathroom, and one deep closet.55 Morton Street is a lovely pre-war building with an elevator and live-in superintendent. It is located between Hudson and Bedford St, on one of the West Village?s prettiest blocs, close to all your favorite stores and restaurants, as well as the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, and Path trains.Please make sure to watch the video tour.This won?t last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 MORTON ST. have any available units?
55 MORTON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 55 MORTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
55 MORTON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 MORTON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 55 MORTON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 MORTON ST. offer parking?
No, 55 MORTON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 55 MORTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 MORTON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 MORTON ST. have a pool?
No, 55 MORTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 55 MORTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 55 MORTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 MORTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 MORTON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 MORTON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 MORTON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
