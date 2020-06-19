53 Pitt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar concierge doorman elevator gym yoga

A newly renovated spacious 3BR 2BTH in an elevator building with a washer dryer an dishwasher in unit.Apartment features stunning top of the line finishes. Each of the bed rooms fit your queen sized bed a night stand and dresser. Living room has space for your 4 seater L shape sofa and hight top kitchen table.TEXT RALPH FOR A VIDEO WALK THROUGH.Listed price is the net affective on a 18 month lease with a month free!!!APARTMENT HIGHLIGHTS:- Light Hard wood floors throughout- Roofdeck- Elevator- Washer Dryer- Dishwasher- 2 full washrooms- High ceilings- Control your own heat- 3 queen sized bed rooms- 3 ClosetsABOUT THIS NEIGHBORHOOD:The Lower East Side. One of downtown most exciting neighborhoods. Featuring some the NYC finest bars restaurants art galleries coffee shops. Close proximity to many train lines such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 train.Food:Trader Joes, The Essex Market, many grocery storesMeals and entertainment: Beauty and Essex, No Fun, Pianos, Vandal, Pig and Kaho, Public, Stanton Social, Caffe VitaGyms; Equinox, Ny sports club, Ludlow Fitness, I love kick boxing, Rama Yoga, Butti YogaWHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1386