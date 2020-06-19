All apartments in New York
Find more places like 53 Pitt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
53 Pitt Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:16 AM

53 Pitt Street

53 Pitt Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

53 Pitt Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
yoga
A newly renovated spacious 3BR 2BTH in an elevator building with a washer dryer an dishwasher in unit.Apartment features stunning top of the line finishes. Each of the bed rooms fit your queen sized bed a night stand and dresser. Living room has space for your 4 seater L shape sofa and hight top kitchen table.TEXT RALPH FOR A VIDEO WALK THROUGH.Listed price is the net affective on a 18 month lease with a month free!!!APARTMENT HIGHLIGHTS:- Light Hard wood floors throughout- Roofdeck- Elevator- Washer Dryer- Dishwasher- 2 full washrooms- High ceilings- Control your own heat- 3 queen sized bed rooms- 3 ClosetsABOUT THIS NEIGHBORHOOD:The Lower East Side. One of downtown most exciting neighborhoods. Featuring some the NYC finest bars restaurants art galleries coffee shops. Close proximity to many train lines such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 train.Food:Trader Joes, The Essex Market, many grocery storesMeals and entertainment: Beauty and Essex, No Fun, Pianos, Vandal, Pig and Kaho, Public, Stanton Social, Caffe VitaGyms; Equinox, Ny sports club, Ludlow Fitness, I love kick boxing, Rama Yoga, Butti YogaWHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1386

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Pitt Street have any available units?
53 Pitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Pitt Street have?
Some of 53 Pitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Pitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 Pitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Pitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 Pitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 Pitt Street offer parking?
No, 53 Pitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 Pitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Pitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Pitt Street have a pool?
No, 53 Pitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 Pitt Street have accessible units?
No, 53 Pitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Pitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Pitt Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 53 Pitt Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity