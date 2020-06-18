All apartments in New York
New York, NY
53 Nassau Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

53 Nassau Street

53 Nassau St · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Nassau St, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.

A spacious one bedroom apartment with Skylight. A huge open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pictures are the actual photos of the unit. Located in the exciting Fulton/Seaport neighborhood. Enjoy the open chef's kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas, including several large and bright windows which create a warm and inviting light filled space. Condo finishes abound in this fine home with recessed lighting throughout.

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This small boutique building is in close proximity to every subway line, Eataly and the new Oculus hub, in addition to the historic Beekman Hotel across the street, with its famed roof top lounge and restaurants by Tom Colicchio and Keith McNally. Nearby, find more epic restaurants, shops and parks to enjoy- the new Jean George's, Shake Shack at the Fulton Center, South Street Seaport, City Hall Park and Brooklyn Bridge. All necessary amenities close by as well- 24 hour CVS, dry cleaning, hair salons etc.

Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.,Come home to this beautifully redone floor-thru in Central Financial District! Enjoy a gorgeous open kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher). The bathroom features slate floors, steel bowl sink and soaking tub. Wall of windows allows for a flood of light in the living room (we apologize for the poor photos; circumstances beyond our control. But there's plenty of light in the front!). Just steps from transportation and fine dining/nightlife. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Nassau Street have any available units?
53 Nassau Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Nassau Street have?
Some of 53 Nassau Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 Nassau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Nassau Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 Nassau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 Nassau Street offer parking?
No, 53 Nassau Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Nassau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Nassau Street have a pool?
No, 53 Nassau Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 53 Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Nassau Street has units with dishwashers.
