53 Nassau Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

A spacious one bedroom apartment with Skylight. A huge open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pictures are the actual photos of the unit. Located in the exciting Fulton/Seaport neighborhood. Enjoy the open chef's kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas, including several large and bright windows which create a warm and inviting light filled space. Condo finishes abound in this fine home with recessed lighting throughout.



This small boutique building is in close proximity to every subway line, Eataly and the new Oculus hub, in addition to the historic Beekman Hotel across the street, with its famed roof top lounge and restaurants by Tom Colicchio and Keith McNally. Nearby, find more epic restaurants, shops and parks to enjoy- the new Jean George's, Shake Shack at the Fulton Center, South Street Seaport, City Hall Park and Brooklyn Bridge. All necessary amenities close by as well- 24 hour CVS, dry cleaning, hair salons etc.



