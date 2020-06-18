All apartments in New York
528 W 143rd ST
528 W 143rd ST

528 West 143rd Street · (646) 248-1610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

528 West 143rd Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Total Monthly Rent:$1,900 Entire Apt.Studio / 1 bath in entire apt.Garden level 1st floor apartment2 occupants maxMove-In: Available NowSecurity Deposit: $1,900Fees:Broker Fee: $0Application Fee: $20 credit checkNeighborhood: Harlem No Laundry in Unit No utilities included in rent Pets ConsideredDescriptionNew to the market is this garden level Studio in a townhouse close to City College and Columbia University. Great features include classic living room with parquet floors, open kitchen with granite counter-tops and lots of privacy on garden level floor with private entrance and only a short walk to 1 Train (2 blocks). Walk to 145th to the Health and Racquet Club or venture to Riverbank State Park - with pool, track and filed, tennis and basketball court and picnicking, sun bathing, cycling. You may also avail yourself to new hip beer gardens, artsy cafes and burger joints and many other new restaurants in the neighborhood. The whole of Hamilton Heights is becoming a college town. oxford675742

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 W 143rd ST have any available units?
528 W 143rd ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 W 143rd ST have?
Some of 528 W 143rd ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 W 143rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
528 W 143rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 W 143rd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 W 143rd ST is pet friendly.
Does 528 W 143rd ST offer parking?
No, 528 W 143rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 528 W 143rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 W 143rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 W 143rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 528 W 143rd ST has a pool.
Does 528 W 143rd ST have accessible units?
No, 528 W 143rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 528 W 143rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 W 143rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
