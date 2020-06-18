528 W 143rd ST

Amenities

Total Monthly Rent:$1,900 Entire Apt.Studio / 1 bath in entire apt.Garden level 1st floor apartment2 occupants maxMove-In: Available NowSecurity Deposit: $1,900Fees:Broker Fee: $0Application Fee: $20 credit checkNeighborhood: Harlem No Laundry in Unit No utilities included in rent Pets ConsideredDescriptionNew to the market is this garden level Studio in a townhouse close to City College and Columbia University. Great features include classic living room with parquet floors, open kitchen with granite counter-tops and lots of privacy on garden level floor with private entrance and only a short walk to 1 Train (2 blocks). Walk to 145th to the Health and Racquet Club or venture to Riverbank State Park - with pool, track and filed, tennis and basketball court and picnicking, sun bathing, cycling. You may also avail yourself to new hip beer gardens, artsy cafes and burger joints and many other new restaurants in the neighborhood. The whole of Hamilton Heights is becoming a college town. oxford675742