52 W 14TH ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

52 W 14TH ST.

52 West 14th Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Apartment Features:- Fits Queen Sized Bed, Dresser, Couch, Table, Bookshelf and TV- Hardwood Flooring Throughout - High Ceilings - Large Windows Allowing For Lot of Sunlight- Elevator Building - Laundry in Building - Virtual Doorman- Fully Equipped Kitchen - Personal Thermostat to Control Your Heat - Large Closet - White Tiled Bathroom W/ Tub- Central Heat/ACContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comWHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7798

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 W 14TH ST. have any available units?
52 W 14TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 W 14TH ST. have?
Some of 52 W 14TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 W 14TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
52 W 14TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 W 14TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 52 W 14TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 W 14TH ST. offer parking?
No, 52 W 14TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 52 W 14TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 W 14TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 W 14TH ST. have a pool?
No, 52 W 14TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 52 W 14TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 52 W 14TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 52 W 14TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 W 14TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
