52 W 14TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Apartment Features:- Fits Queen Sized Bed, Dresser, Couch, Table, Bookshelf and TV- Hardwood Flooring Throughout - High Ceilings - Large Windows Allowing For Lot of Sunlight- Elevator Building - Laundry in Building - Virtual Doorman- Fully Equipped Kitchen - Personal Thermostat to Control Your Heat - Large Closet - White Tiled Bathroom W/ Tub- Central Heat/ACContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comWHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7798