LARGE & SPACIOUS FOUR- BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM4-Bedroom and 1.5 BathroomConvertible to 5-bedroomHuge living space Hardwood FloorsHigh CeilingsRenovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliancesDishwasher and MicrowaveElevator buildingApartment is located on the 4th FloorHeat and Hot water is includedPets are welcome!Students and Guarantors Welcome !!Requirements :Applicants : Good credit and combined income of 40 times the rentGuarantors : Good credit and combined income of 80 times the rentNet Price Advertised with two free month on an 12 month lease - $3437.50Base rent is $3750Security Deposit - $3750Tenant may pay net rent throughout the term.