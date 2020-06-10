All apartments in New York
Find more places like 514 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
514 Hudson Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

514 Hudson Street

514 Hudson Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

514 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/QtV2-EBIM52_OPWMM2PQFA

Furnished Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

A dream West Village terrace (just like youve seen on your favorite TV shows) can now be yours. Spacious bedroom with a full bed, cozy linens and towels, and ample storage space, plus a full desk, chair and designer rug.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 19, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 18, 2020 - Feb. 18, 2022: $2500/month
June 18, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3025/month
June 18, 2020 - Aug. 2, 2020: $2450/month

#159: West Village Studio (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Hudson Street have any available units?
514 Hudson Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Hudson Street have?
Some of 514 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 514 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 514 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 514 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 514 Hudson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity