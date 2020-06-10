514 Hudson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/QtV2-EBIM52_OPWMM2PQFA



Furnished Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



A dream West Village terrace (just like youve seen on your favorite TV shows) can now be yours. Spacious bedroom with a full bed, cozy linens and towels, and ample storage space, plus a full desk, chair and designer rug.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 19, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



June 18, 2020 - Feb. 18, 2022: $2500/month

June 18, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3025/month

June 18, 2020 - Aug. 2, 2020: $2450/month



#159: West Village Studio (Full)