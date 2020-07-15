Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool volleyball court

511 West 167th St, 4B - new to market! Bright, spacious and newly renovated, true one-bedroom apartment perfectly located in Washington Heights. Beautiful light streams through oversized windows providing natural light throughout the day - perfect for taking photos and your virtual meetings. Located in a picturesque, tree lined neighborhood of Washington Heights just 2 blocks from scenic Highbridge Park. This extra large apartment boasts 9 foot ceilings, oversized windows, king size bedroom, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. The large windowed kitchen features all stainless steel appliances. You will have new stainless steel refrigerator and range. Enjoy the beautiful trees right out your window.Green spaces will always be within reach as you will be living around the corner from some of the NYC's most beautiful parks (offering breathtaking views of the Hudson and Harlem Rivers), excellent dining and nightlife options and 2 blocks away from the Fort Washington Greenmarket. Highbridge Park features outdoor pools, baseball fields, basketball and volleyball courts, bicycling and greenways, water views and hiking trails. You will be in the heart of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan at 511 West 167th Street.This pre-war building has a super living on site and is located only one block away from the A, C and 1 trains.