Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

511 West 167th Street

511 West 167th Street · (646) 823-5544
Location

511 West 167th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
volleyball court
511 West 167th St, 4B - new to market! Bright, spacious and newly renovated, true one-bedroom apartment perfectly located in Washington Heights. Beautiful light streams through oversized windows providing natural light throughout the day - perfect for taking photos and your virtual meetings. Located in a picturesque, tree lined neighborhood of Washington Heights just 2 blocks from scenic Highbridge Park. This extra large apartment boasts 9 foot ceilings, oversized windows, king size bedroom, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. The large windowed kitchen features all stainless steel appliances. You will have new stainless steel refrigerator and range. Enjoy the beautiful trees right out your window.Green spaces will always be within reach as you will be living around the corner from some of the NYC's most beautiful parks (offering breathtaking views of the Hudson and Harlem Rivers), excellent dining and nightlife options and 2 blocks away from the Fort Washington Greenmarket. Highbridge Park features outdoor pools, baseball fields, basketball and volleyball courts, bicycling and greenways, water views and hiking trails. You will be in the heart of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan at 511 West 167th Street.This pre-war building has a super living on site and is located only one block away from the A, C and 1 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 West 167th Street have any available units?
511 West 167th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 West 167th Street have?
Some of 511 West 167th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 West 167th Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 West 167th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 West 167th Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 West 167th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 511 West 167th Street offer parking?
No, 511 West 167th Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 West 167th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 West 167th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 West 167th Street have a pool?
Yes, 511 West 167th Street has a pool.
Does 511 West 167th Street have accessible units?
No, 511 West 167th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 West 167th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 West 167th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
