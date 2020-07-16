51 West 84th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Large One Bed - brownstone building on a Park Block!



Located on West 84th Street between Columbus & Central Park West!!!



Apartment features exposed brick walls, decorative fireplace, dining area, step-down living room, spacious bedroom, beautiful tiled bath and separate kitchen



Lots of renovated Pre-War character, charm and detail- it is not to be missed!!!



Washer and dryer located in basement.



Available 7/4



Sorry, No Pets.,Rare vacancy

Beautifully maintained brownstone with laundry

Large One bed with hardwood and exposed brick

large living-room with deco fireplace

mezzanine dining area, separate kitchen with new ss appliances and large full bath

Great closet space

NO pets

avail 5/9

email Ken@ccrny.com