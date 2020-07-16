All apartments in New York
51 West 84th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

51 West 84th Street

51 West 84th Street · (212) 994-3262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,725

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Rare vacancy

Large One Bed - brownstone building on a Park Block!

Located on West 84th Street between Columbus & Central Park West!!!

Apartment features exposed brick walls, decorative fireplace, dining area, step-down living room, spacious bedroom, beautiful tiled bath and separate kitchen

Lots of renovated Pre-War character, charm and detail- it is not to be missed!!!

Washer and dryer located in basement.

Available 7/4

Sorry, No Pets.,Rare vacancy
Beautifully maintained brownstone with laundry
Large One bed with hardwood and exposed brick
large living-room with deco fireplace
mezzanine dining area, separate kitchen with new ss appliances and large full bath
Great closet space
NO pets
avail 5/9
email Ken@ccrny.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 West 84th Street have any available units?
51 West 84th Street has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 51 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 West 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 51 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 51 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 51 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 West 84th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 51 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 51 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 West 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 West 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 West 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
