Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

51 Morton Street

51 Morton Street · (212) 381-4204
Location

51 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THE MOST CHARMING STREET IN THE WEST VILLAGE!! This 1 bedroom apartment has been beautifully renovated and boasts 10 1/2' ceilings, South & North exposures from over-sized, recessed lighting, solid oak hardwood floors with mahogany inlay, an open kitchen with granite counters, 42" shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a quiet bedroom with an en suite, windowed bathroom. This immaculately maintained, walk-up (3 flight) cond-op building is located on the best tree lined block in the West Village Building features: laundry & live-in Superintendent. No shares or dogs, please. Available July 2020 for 1 or 2 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Morton Street have any available units?
51 Morton Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Morton Street have?
Some of 51 Morton Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Morton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Morton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Morton Street is pet friendly.
Does 51 Morton Street offer parking?
No, 51 Morton Street does not offer parking.
Does 51 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 51 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Morton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
