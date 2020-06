Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Studio on Irving Place!



VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE HERE:



*Copy & Paste to Browser: https://youtu.be/X-C-FQPi7K4



51 Irving place is the rare opportunity to call one of New York's most historical and sought after neighborhoods home. Close off the lights and sounds of the city and enter a word filled with quiet tree lined streets, quaint restaurants and inspiring architecture.



The masterfully crafted residences at 51 Irving Place have been meticulously re-imagined to cater to the modern renter while capturing the essence of Irving Place.



Residences Features



New Oak Hardwood Floors

Stainless Appliances with Dishwasher

Caesar Stone Counter tops

Bertazzoni Gas Range

Brand New Windows

Subway Tiled Bathroom with Kohler Fixtures



Building Amenities



Virtual Doorman

Entry Courtyard

Elevator

Laundry in Building