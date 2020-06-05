Amenities

Located on the 2nd floor, this well appointed 2 bedroom unit has a nice sized living room with open kitchen layout. There are two even sized bedrooms that can accommodate queen sized beds and each bedroom is street facing with views onto beautiful West 4th Street. In addition both bedrooms have closets, one bedroom has a huge walk-in. Located near major transportation including the A,C,E,L,1,2,3 and F trains. 51 Bank Street is a well maintained building in prime West Village location at the crossroads of picturesque Bank and West 4th. Verizon Fios available. Guarantors and pets welcome!