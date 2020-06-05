All apartments in New York
51 Bank Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

51 Bank Street

51 Bank Street · (917) 407-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on the 2nd floor, this well appointed 2 bedroom unit has a nice sized living room with open kitchen layout. There are two even sized bedrooms that can accommodate queen sized beds and each bedroom is street facing with views onto beautiful West 4th Street. In addition both bedrooms have closets, one bedroom has a huge walk-in. Located near major transportation including the A,C,E,L,1,2,3 and F trains. 51 Bank Street is a well maintained building in prime West Village location at the crossroads of picturesque Bank and West 4th. Verizon Fios available. Guarantors and pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Bank Street have any available units?
51 Bank Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 51 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Bank Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Bank Street is pet friendly.
Does 51 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 51 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 51 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 51 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Bank Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Bank Street does not have units with air conditioning.
