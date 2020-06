Amenities

NO FEE!!! Amazing deal on a renovated 3 bedroom two blocks from the A subway Express line on 168th street. Located in a well kept walk up building this unit has beautifully renovated hardwood floors throughout, a renovated kitchen with full sized appliances and a lovely brick accent wall. There is one huge king sized bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms. The unit is very sunny with recessed lighting and large windows. The kitchen opens up to the living area and flows well for entertaining or setting up a dining table.Located minutes from Broadway, Columbia University's medical campus and plenty of shopping and restaurants such as the legendary Coogan's. This unit will not last