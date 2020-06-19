509 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman key fob access

Virtual tours and FaceTime tours available!Dazzling recently renovated two bedroom apartment with high tech finishes in Prime UWS location!Special offer of NO FEE + first month free! The price advertised is the net effective rent.Every detail has been attended to making this apartment incredible in terms of technology, efficiency, and storage space!Discover the beautiful eat-in kitchen features including Bosch, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, induction countertop, garbage disposal, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and waterfall quartz countertops! The kitchen opens to a very well laid out living room with LED lighting and a perfectly placed A/C. Both bedrooms feature A/C's, as well as custom built California closets! The tranquil bathroom features heated floors, well thought out storage, modern tiling, and a floating toilet with two flush modes! The wide plank white oak floors throughout are the cherry on top of this modern apartment!The buildings exciting features include an ahead of our time virtual doorman concierge with keyless entry, video surveillance, and concierge service using the Carson App as well as washer/dryer on every floor!A full detailed list of amenities include:* Washer/Dryer on every floor* Mitsubishi In-Unit AC* Carson Virtual Doorman* Keyless Entry* Custom California Closets* Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances* Duravit and Hansgrohe Fixtures* Garbage Disposal* Wide Plank White Oak Floors* Porcelain Tile* Dim-able Recessed LED Lighting* Prewired for Verizon Fios/ Spectrum CableWe look forward to helping you call this stunning apartment your new home!