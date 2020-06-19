All apartments in New York
Find more places like 509 Amsterdam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
509 Amsterdam Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

509 Amsterdam Avenue

509 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

509 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$3,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
key fob access
Virtual tours and FaceTime tours available!Dazzling recently renovated two bedroom apartment with high tech finishes in Prime UWS location!Special offer of NO FEE + first month free! The price advertised is the net effective rent.Every detail has been attended to making this apartment incredible in terms of technology, efficiency, and storage space!Discover the beautiful eat-in kitchen features including Bosch, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, induction countertop, garbage disposal, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and waterfall quartz countertops! The kitchen opens to a very well laid out living room with LED lighting and a perfectly placed A/C. Both bedrooms feature A/C's, as well as custom built California closets! The tranquil bathroom features heated floors, well thought out storage, modern tiling, and a floating toilet with two flush modes! The wide plank white oak floors throughout are the cherry on top of this modern apartment!The buildings exciting features include an ahead of our time virtual doorman concierge with keyless entry, video surveillance, and concierge service using the Carson App as well as washer/dryer on every floor!A full detailed list of amenities include:* Washer/Dryer on every floor* Mitsubishi In-Unit AC* Carson Virtual Doorman* Keyless Entry* Custom California Closets* Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances* Duravit and Hansgrohe Fixtures* Garbage Disposal* Wide Plank White Oak Floors* Porcelain Tile* Dim-able Recessed LED Lighting* Prewired for Verizon Fios/ Spectrum CableWe look forward to helping you call this stunning apartment your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
509 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $3,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 509 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 509 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 509 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 509 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Amsterdam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 509 Amsterdam Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity