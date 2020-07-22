All apartments in New York
503 East 12th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

503 East 12th Street

503 East 12th Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,625

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Here is a beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the heart of the East Village.

This spacious apartment features a modern renovation with exposed brick, washer/dryer, kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances as well as plenty of living space.

This beauty is located in the vibrant East Village neighborhood on Avenue A situated near Tompkins Square Park and Union Square. Close to all transportation and the fabulous lifestyle the East Village has to offer. This one is a must see

*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,750

Here is a beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the heart of the East Village. This spacious apartment features a modern renovation with exposed brick, washer/dryer, kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances as well as plenty of living space. This beauty is located in the vibrant East Village neighborhood on Avenue A situated near Tompkins Square Park and Union Square. Close to all transportation and the fabulous lifestyle the East Village has to offer. This one is a must see! Call, text or email me today for more information and to schedule your viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 East 12th Street have any available units?
503 East 12th Street has a unit available for $5,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 503 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 East 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 503 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 503 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 503 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 503 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 503 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 503 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 East 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 East 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
