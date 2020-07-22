503 East 12th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Here is a beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the heart of the East Village.



This spacious apartment features a modern renovation with exposed brick, washer/dryer, kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances as well as plenty of living space.



This beauty is located in the vibrant East Village neighborhood on Avenue A situated near Tompkins Square Park and Union Square. Close to all transportation and the fabulous lifestyle the East Village has to offer. This one is a must see



*Please note, landlord is offering 2 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,750



