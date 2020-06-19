All apartments in New York
502 West 152nd Street

502 West 152nd Street
Location

502 West 152nd Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

The Apartment:Beautiful Hamilton Heights spacious two bedroom with brand new renovations. this unit is equipped with a full-size kitchen featuring brand new cabinets and countertops, brand new appliances, one full sized newly renovated bathroom, closet space through out unit. The Bedrooms can comfortably fit a full or twin sized bed.The Area:This Morningside Heights Gem is a few short blocks from the 1 train and short travel distance from CUNY City College, Columbia University, varieties of restuarants and lounges, local Starbucks and Riverside state park.Contact me today to schedule your private viewing. Area5158

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 West 152nd Street have any available units?
502 West 152nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 502 West 152nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 West 152nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 West 152nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 502 West 152nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 502 West 152nd Street offer parking?
No, 502 West 152nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 502 West 152nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 West 152nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 West 152nd Street have a pool?
No, 502 West 152nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 West 152nd Street have accessible units?
No, 502 West 152nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 West 152nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 West 152nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 West 152nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 West 152nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
