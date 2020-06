Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

Welcome to The Summit Residences***



Landlord offering 1 Months Free Rent, Advertised Rent is Net Effective on an 12 month lease the LAST MONTH IS RENT FREE. Gross Rent $5,900 to be paid monthly. THE LAST Month will be Rent Free



This is a fantastic 4 bedroom 2 Bath on Cathedral Parkway and Amsterdam. Large bedrooms with closets and windows in each. New hardwood flooring and exposed brick as well as brand new premium stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Apartment features Bosch Washer and Dryer, as well as modern fixtures and fittings including recess lighting.



En-suite laundry

USB Wall Outlets

Crown Molding

Ceiling Fan

Full Size Bedrooms

Heat & Water Included

No Fee

Fitness Center

Roof Deck

Elevator