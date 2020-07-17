50 Central Park South

Amenities

The full floor two-story Penthouse of the Ritz-Carlton with its perfectly centered breathtaking views of Central Park sits atop of the most exclusive ten private residences of the infamous Billionaires Row of Manhattan. This heirloom property with a secure resident only entrance is a true gem for every real estate expert and connoisseur. The Ritz-Carlton Penthouse has it all from every 24/7 Ritz amenity and service to being minutes away from the Lincoln Center, Broadway, The MET, MOMA, Carnegie Hall, Fifth and Madison Avenues. This rare beauty is spectacularly scaled for the most luxurious grand entertaining. Fully soundproofed residence offers an astonishing over 700 sq. ft. Central Park South terrace, the grand Ball Room, 40+ oversized windows of four exposures with panoramic views, two limestone gas fireplaces, two private landings for the elevators, oversized Master suite, Chefs Kitchen, Dinning Room with magnificent views, two guest bedrooms and the ultimate privacy.