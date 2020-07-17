All apartments in New York
50 Central Park South
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

50 Central Park South

50 Central Park South · (917) 860-1947
Location

50 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH34/35 · Avail. now

$70,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
The full floor two-story Penthouse of the Ritz-Carlton with its perfectly centered breathtaking views of Central Park sits atop of the most exclusive ten private residences of the infamous Billionaires Row of Manhattan. This heirloom property with a secure resident only entrance is a true gem for every real estate expert and connoisseur. The Ritz-Carlton Penthouse has it all from every 24/7 Ritz amenity and service to being minutes away from the Lincoln Center, Broadway, The MET, MOMA, Carnegie Hall, Fifth and Madison Avenues. This rare beauty is spectacularly scaled for the most luxurious grand entertaining. Fully soundproofed residence offers an astonishing over 700 sq. ft. Central Park South terrace, the grand Ball Room, 40+ oversized windows of four exposures with panoramic views, two limestone gas fireplaces, two private landings for the elevators, oversized Master suite, Chefs Kitchen, Dinning Room with magnificent views, two guest bedrooms and the ultimate privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Central Park South have any available units?
50 Central Park South has a unit available for $70,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Central Park South have?
Some of 50 Central Park South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
50 Central Park South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 50 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Central Park South offer parking?
Yes, 50 Central Park South offers parking.
Does 50 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Central Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 50 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 50 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 50 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
