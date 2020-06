50 Battery Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access valet service

THIS PRIVATE OASIS IS NESTLED IN THE MIDST OF LUSH GREENERY AND MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS. A HIDDEN COMMUNITY, GREAT FOR FAMILIES AND PROFESSIONALS OF ALL AGES. WHEN THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE GETS TO YOU, IT IS ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE ONE'S HOME TO BE A TRUE ESCAPE. THIS CONVERTIBLE 1 BEDROOM STILL OFFERS A KING SIZED BEDROOM, AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM/COMMON AREA. ALCOVE LOFT UNIT OVER LOOKING THE RIVER. A TRUE MUST SEE.24 HOUR CONCIERGE/ DOORMAN, HOTEL STYLE WAITING AREA, RESIDENT COURTYARD, DOG RUN, CITI-BIKE, GROOMED DECK AND RIVER RUN, LOUNGE, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER, BICYCLE STORAGE, SUIT CASE STORAGE, CAR GARAGE, CHEF KITCHEN, HARD WOOD FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH CEILINGS, WALL TO WALL OVER SIZED WINDOWS, AND ACCESS TO THE PATH AND ALL MAJOR SUBWAY LINES.Contact me to schedule a viewing for this unit and others similar in the area!! Bouklis194050