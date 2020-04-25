All apartments in New York
Last updated March 22 2020 at 12:18 PM

5 Terrace View Ave

5 Terrace View Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Terrace View Avenue, New York, NY 10463
Marble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HealthCare Professional looking to share 2 bedroom portion of a recently renovated 3 bedroom duplex. (Will consider traveling professionals)

Uniquely located Private House, accessible only through one street
Spectacular view of Marble Hill and Riverdale
Plenty of natural light (11 windows)
Plenty of closet and cabinet space
Hardwood floors and high ceilings

Close to all: NYC subway/ bus & MetroNorth transportation, River Plaza/Broadway Plaza/ Riverdale Crossing Shopping Malls, Supermarkets, Laundromat, etc.

Walking distance to NYP Allen Pavilion Hospital & Columbia University Baker Athletics Complex (218 St. & Broadway)

Short Distance by transportation to New York Presbytarian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center & Columbia University Manhattanville Campus (125 St.) & Columbia University Main Campus (116 St) & other major NYP Hospitals.

Please No Smoking/ E-Smoking & No Pets allowed.
Please contact Ms. Martinez by email for appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Terrace View Ave have any available units?
5 Terrace View Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 5 Terrace View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5 Terrace View Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Terrace View Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5 Terrace View Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 Terrace View Ave offer parking?
No, 5 Terrace View Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5 Terrace View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Terrace View Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Terrace View Ave have a pool?
No, 5 Terrace View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5 Terrace View Ave have accessible units?
No, 5 Terrace View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Terrace View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Terrace View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Terrace View Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Terrace View Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
