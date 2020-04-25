5 Terrace View Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

HealthCare Professional looking to share 2 bedroom portion of a recently renovated 3 bedroom duplex. (Will consider traveling professionals)



Uniquely located Private House, accessible only through one street

Spectacular view of Marble Hill and Riverdale

Plenty of natural light (11 windows)

Plenty of closet and cabinet space

Hardwood floors and high ceilings



Close to all: NYC subway/ bus & MetroNorth transportation, River Plaza/Broadway Plaza/ Riverdale Crossing Shopping Malls, Supermarkets, Laundromat, etc.



Walking distance to NYP Allen Pavilion Hospital & Columbia University Baker Athletics Complex (218 St. & Broadway)



Short Distance by transportation to New York Presbytarian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center & Columbia University Manhattanville Campus (125 St.) & Columbia University Main Campus (116 St) & other major NYP Hospitals.



Please No Smoking/ E-Smoking & No Pets allowed.

Please contact Ms. Martinez by email for appointments.