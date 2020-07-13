5 Spring Street

Amenities

GORGEOUS SOHO 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:*QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, DECORATIVE FIRE PLACE, NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN (W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WHITE GRANITE COUNTERS, AQUA BACK SPLASH, AND DISHWASHER). NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOM (W/GOLD SHOWER AND BATHROOM FINISHES AND GOLD BACK SPLASH TILING). EXCELLENT LIGHT *HUGE CLOSET *PERFECT SOHO LOCATION..This apartment is centrally located in the downtown Soho area. Located just three blocks from the 6 Train (Spring St. Stop), two blocks from the F Train (2nd Ave Stop), and only five blocks from the N and R (Prince St. Stop), this apartment ensures easy and convenient transportation to anywhere in NYC. The neighborhood is chock full of the most desired eateries and boutique shops in the SOHO area and is a Must See!