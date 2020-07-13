All apartments in New York
New York, NY
5 Spring Street
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

5 Spring Street

5 Spring Street · (646) 778-6015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS SOHO 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:*QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, DECORATIVE FIRE PLACE, NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN (W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WHITE GRANITE COUNTERS, AQUA BACK SPLASH, AND DISHWASHER). NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOM (W/GOLD SHOWER AND BATHROOM FINISHES AND GOLD BACK SPLASH TILING). EXCELLENT LIGHT *HUGE CLOSET *PERFECT SOHO LOCATION..This apartment is centrally located in the downtown Soho area. Located just three blocks from the 6 Train (Spring St. Stop), two blocks from the F Train (2nd Ave Stop), and only five blocks from the N and R (Prince St. Stop), this apartment ensures easy and convenient transportation to anywhere in NYC. The neighborhood is chock full of the most desired eateries and boutique shops in the SOHO area and is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Spring Street have any available units?
5 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Spring Street have?
Some of 5 Spring Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 5 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 5 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
