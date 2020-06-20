All apartments in New York
Find more places like 487 West 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
487 West 22nd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

487 West 22nd Street

487 West 22nd Street · (212) 605-9354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

487 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
PRIVATE CHELSEA TOWNHOUSE. SUMMER SHORT TERM RENTAL- Beautiful four story, four bedroom Victorian Townhouse with private gym on the historic, landmarked West 22nd Street available now as a furnished summer rental. With prewar charm, this grand townhouse holds a lot of style and remarkable history. Built in 1854 by Clement Clark Moore, who wrote "The Night Before Christmas", and in later years often visited by Teddy Roosevelt. For the past decade it has served many of great company. Private, spacious, and bathed in sunlight you will be in love with its intricate Victorian detailing including ornate 12-foot ceilings, three decorative fireplaces, skylights and gilded mirrors. This property boasts a total of 10 rooms including four possible bedrooms (one as a private gym), three full baths, a formal dining room, a grand living room parlor, and a private entry foyer. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with an open layout and stainless steel appliances. Experience the open views of the Clement Clark Moore Park from any level of the townhouse. This unique home is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Set directly across from the quaint Clement Clark Moore Park, The Highline, West Chelsea's Fine Art Galleries, and Meatpacking District's trendy restaurants and shopping. Call today or email to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 West 22nd Street have any available units?
487 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 487 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 487 West 22nd Street's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
487 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 487 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 487 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 487 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 487 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 487 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 487 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 487 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 487 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 487 West 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity