487 West 22nd Street

PRIVATE CHELSEA TOWNHOUSE. SUMMER SHORT TERM RENTAL- Beautiful four story, four bedroom Victorian Townhouse with private gym on the historic, landmarked West 22nd Street available now as a furnished summer rental. With prewar charm, this grand townhouse holds a lot of style and remarkable history. Built in 1854 by Clement Clark Moore, who wrote "The Night Before Christmas", and in later years often visited by Teddy Roosevelt. For the past decade it has served many of great company. Private, spacious, and bathed in sunlight you will be in love with its intricate Victorian detailing including ornate 12-foot ceilings, three decorative fireplaces, skylights and gilded mirrors. This property boasts a total of 10 rooms including four possible bedrooms (one as a private gym), three full baths, a formal dining room, a grand living room parlor, and a private entry foyer. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with an open layout and stainless steel appliances. Experience the open views of the Clement Clark Moore Park from any level of the townhouse. This unique home is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Set directly across from the quaint Clement Clark Moore Park, The Highline, West Chelsea's Fine Art Galleries, and Meatpacking District's trendy restaurants and shopping. Call today or email to schedule a private viewing.