4861-4879 Broadway

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Spacious One Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!



Secure your new home at 4861 Broadway, the most convenient apartments in The Bronx. These apartments capture the historic character of The Bronx neighborhood. All apartments feature a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout .



This building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Walgreens right off Broadway. Some of the best casual and fine dining, cafes, and nightlife options in New York are right down the road.You will also come to love the proximity this building is set right near the Bronx Zoo and Botanical Garden. Just steps from the 2 or 4 trains- which will make your commute a breeze. Its an even better location for students of all ages with several nearby schools and colleges.



No matter your need with availability ranging from studios to 2 bedroom options! 4861 Broadway can be your perfect place to call home.



-Rent is net effective 1 month free on 12 month lease



Equal Housing Opportunity!