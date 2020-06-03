All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:11 PM

4861-4879 Broadway

4861 Broadway · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4861 Broadway, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-U · Avail. now

$1,586

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Spacious One Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!

Secure your new home at 4861 Broadway, the most convenient apartments in The Bronx. These apartments capture the historic character of The Bronx neighborhood. All apartments feature a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout .

This building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Walgreens right off Broadway. Some of the best casual and fine dining, cafes, and nightlife options in New York are right down the road.You will also come to love the proximity this building is set right near the Bronx Zoo and Botanical Garden. Just steps from the 2 or 4 trains- which will make your commute a breeze. Its an even better location for students of all ages with several nearby schools and colleges.

No matter your need with availability ranging from studios to 2 bedroom options! 4861 Broadway can be your perfect place to call home.

-Rent is net effective 1 month free on 12 month lease

Equal Housing Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4861-4879 Broadway have any available units?
4861-4879 Broadway has a unit available for $1,586 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 4861-4879 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
4861-4879 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861-4879 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 4861-4879 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4861-4879 Broadway offer parking?
No, 4861-4879 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 4861-4879 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4861-4879 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861-4879 Broadway have a pool?
No, 4861-4879 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 4861-4879 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 4861-4879 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 4861-4879 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4861-4879 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4861-4879 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4861-4879 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
