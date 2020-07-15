All apartments in New York
480 Second Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

480 Second Avenue

480 2nd Avenue · (212) 683-8300
Location

480 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-C · Avail. now

$3,843

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Large 680SF one bedroom with Private Balcony!Big galley kitchen with dishwasher.Large living room with room for separate dining area and view of the Chrysler building.The balcony has plenty of room for table and chairs.Building features many amenities including laundry, gym, package room, doorman, and courtyard with grills. Building is located close to the 6 at 28th Street, as well as many other conveniences such as movie theaters, restaurants, nightlife, parks, museums and more. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Second Avenue have any available units?
480 Second Avenue has a unit available for $3,843 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Second Avenue have?
Some of 480 Second Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
480 Second Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Second Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 480 Second Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 480 Second Avenue offers parking.
Does 480 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 480 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 480 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 480 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
