480 Second Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

Large 680SF one bedroom with Private Balcony!Big galley kitchen with dishwasher.Large living room with room for separate dining area and view of the Chrysler building.The balcony has plenty of room for table and chairs.Building features many amenities including laundry, gym, package room, doorman, and courtyard with grills. Building is located close to the 6 at 28th Street, as well as many other conveniences such as movie theaters, restaurants, nightlife, parks, museums and more. Pets welcome.