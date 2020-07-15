47 1/2 E 1ST ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a balcony available in prime East Village available for immediate occupancy. Stunning sunny apartment features a balcony, granite kitchen with dishwasher and a washer & dryer. Apartment is accented by wide plank hardwood floors & exposed brick. Individual climate control and video intercom. Available for July 1st occupancy. Conveniently located just a block from the F train and steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife including Black Iron Burger, Katz's Deli, and L'arte del Gelato.Call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.