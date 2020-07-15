All apartments in New York
47 1/2 E 1ST ST.

47 1/2 E 1st St · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 1/2 E 1st St, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a balcony available in prime East Village available for immediate occupancy. Stunning sunny apartment features a balcony, granite kitchen with dishwasher and a washer & dryer. Apartment is accented by wide plank hardwood floors & exposed brick. Individual climate control and video intercom. Available for July 1st occupancy. Conveniently located just a block from the F train and steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife including Black Iron Burger, Katz's Deli, and L'arte del Gelato.Call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. have any available units?
47 1/2 E 1ST ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. have?
Some of 47 1/2 E 1ST ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. currently offering any rent specials?
47 1/2 E 1ST ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. pet-friendly?
No, 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. offer parking?
No, 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. does not offer parking.
Does 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. have a pool?
No, 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. does not have a pool.
Does 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. have accessible units?
No, 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 1/2 E 1ST ST. has units with dishwashers.
