Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:27 AM

468 West 23rd Street

468 West 23rd Street · (646) 327-8083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

468 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located on West 23rd Street, right off the High Line, this spacious high ceiling one-bedroom is available for rent in a brownstone building. Apartment features include oversized landmark arch windows, a dining area, and an open kitchen with high-end appliances. New refrigerator and dishwasher. The short stairs expand the living room ceilings to over 10.5 feet with ceiling fan. Washer/dryer in the unit, built-in closets, storage and more. Sorry No Pets.

The building is close to the C, E, 1, and F West 23rd Street subway lines.
Please contact LISTING AGENT for showing details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 West 23rd Street have any available units?
468 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 468 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
468 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 468 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 468 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 468 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 468 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 468 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 468 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 468 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 468 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
