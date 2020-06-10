468 West 23rd Street

Amenities
Located on West 23rd Street, right off the High Line, this spacious high ceiling one-bedroom is available for rent in a brownstone building. Apartment features include oversized landmark arch windows, a dining area, and an open kitchen with high-end appliances. New refrigerator and dishwasher. The short stairs expand the living room ceilings to over 10.5 feet with ceiling fan. Washer/dryer in the unit, built-in closets, storage and more. Sorry No Pets.
The building is close to the C, E, 1, and F West 23rd Street subway lines.
Please contact LISTING AGENT for showing details.