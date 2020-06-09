All apartments in New York
459 6th ave New York New York TH

459 6th Avenue · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit TH · Avail. now

$9,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
hot tub
Massive brand new townhouse 4BR/3BTH/TERRACE - Property Id: 297145

Full massive townhouse west village
Beautifully renovated 4 BR, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with large loft space and a private outdoor terrace. This unique home has its own private entrance but is part of The Villager, a turn-of-the-century, elevator, loft building with a part-time Doorman. This expansive home features a stunning open kitchen with solid cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, a wood burning fireplace, elegant and modern marble baths and has been fully renovated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297145
Property Id 297145

(RLNE5843441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 6th ave New York New York TH have any available units?
459 6th ave New York New York TH has a unit available for $9,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 6th ave New York New York TH have?
Some of 459 6th ave New York New York TH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 6th ave New York New York TH currently offering any rent specials?
459 6th ave New York New York TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 6th ave New York New York TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 6th ave New York New York TH is pet friendly.
Does 459 6th ave New York New York TH offer parking?
No, 459 6th ave New York New York TH does not offer parking.
Does 459 6th ave New York New York TH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 6th ave New York New York TH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 6th ave New York New York TH have a pool?
No, 459 6th ave New York New York TH does not have a pool.
Does 459 6th ave New York New York TH have accessible units?
No, 459 6th ave New York New York TH does not have accessible units.
Does 459 6th ave New York New York TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 6th ave New York New York TH has units with dishwashers.
