459 6th ave New York New York TH

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator hot tub

Massive brand new townhouse 4BR/3BTH/TERRACE - Property Id: 297145



Full massive townhouse west village

Beautifully renovated 4 BR, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with large loft space and a private outdoor terrace. This unique home has its own private entrance but is part of The Villager, a turn-of-the-century, elevator, loft building with a part-time Doorman. This expansive home features a stunning open kitchen with solid cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, a wood burning fireplace, elegant and modern marble baths and has been fully renovated.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297145

Property Id 297145



(RLNE5843441)