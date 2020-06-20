455 W 37th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Luxury 1bd In Historic Hudson Yards! - Property Id: 267967



Video Tours Are Available Upon Request.

Short Term Lease Options Are Available*.

1 Month Free!

$1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well-Qualified Applicants.

Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*.

Incentives Apply to New Residents Only.

Listed Prices Reflect the Net Effective** Rents with 1 Month Free on a 12 Month Lease Unless Stated Otherwise.

* Please Contact Our Leasing Office for Details as Restrictions May Apply.

** Tenants Will Pay the Gross Rent During the Lease Term.



This Amazing 1 Bed Features a Pass-thru Kitchen, Impressive Corner Living Area, Great Closet Space, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Great Natural Light, and Southeast Exposure. Gross Rent $3850.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267967

