Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

455 W 37th St

455 West 37th Street · (917) 293-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3529 · Avail. now

$3,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Luxury 1bd In Historic Hudson Yards! - Property Id: 267967

Video Tours Are Available Upon Request.
Short Term Lease Options Are Available*.
1 Month Free!
$1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well-Qualified Applicants.
Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*.
Incentives Apply to New Residents Only.
Listed Prices Reflect the Net Effective** Rents with 1 Month Free on a 12 Month Lease Unless Stated Otherwise.
* Please Contact Our Leasing Office for Details as Restrictions May Apply.
** Tenants Will Pay the Gross Rent During the Lease Term.

This Amazing 1 Bed Features a Pass-thru Kitchen, Impressive Corner Living Area, Great Closet Space, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Great Natural Light, and Southeast Exposure. Gross Rent $3850.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267967
Property Id 267967

(RLNE5731530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 W 37th St have any available units?
455 W 37th St has a unit available for $3,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 W 37th St have?
Some of 455 W 37th St's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 W 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
455 W 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 W 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 W 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 455 W 37th St offer parking?
No, 455 W 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 455 W 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 W 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 W 37th St have a pool?
No, 455 W 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 455 W 37th St have accessible units?
No, 455 W 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 455 W 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 W 37th St has units with dishwashers.
